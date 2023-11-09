How you can volunteer and make a difference for seniors in your community

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Right now in our community, there is an easy way you can make a difference in the lives of people who live around you who you may not even know. All you have to do is step up and volunteer to be a part of a mission to make sure hot meals are in the homes of seniors in your neighborhood.

Jason Maciejewski, the CEO of Senior Alliance, and Chuck Jackson, the department director for Wayne County Senior Services, joined “Live in the D” Guest Host Hobie Artigue to discuss how you can help out with the Meals on Wheels initiative.

Senior Alliance and Wayne County Department of Senior Services partner up to deliver about 2,800 meals every day to older adults in our community. They are trying to get 200 more volunteers so they can get back to 5-days-a-week meal delivery in their service area, which includes Western Wayne County and the Downriver community.

Maciejewski says it is easy to help out, with 34 sites where you can volunteer. It generally takes about 60 to 90 minutes to do a full route, which includes 10 to 12 houses.

Meals on Wheels delivers hot meals as well as cold and frozen meals so seniors can stock up in case there is bad weather, or another reason why they cannot leave their homes.

“The most gratifying thing I do is deliver meals to seniors,” Jackson said. “You get a ‘thank you’ every time.”

Local businesses are also encouraged to volunteer by adopting a route or allowing them to advertise their need for volunteers inside their business.

If you are interested in volunteering, click or tap here. For the full interview, watch the video above.