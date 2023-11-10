Cozy on up at this Macomb restaurant that looks like a ski lodge

With former skis for a door handle, and some warm comfort food to tuck into, Aspen in Macomb will take the chill off the frostiest of days.

“The rustic theme is very unique,” says Owner Scott Pinter. “The log cabin feel, the fireplaces, it has its own natural decor.”

With two fireplaces and several nods to fishing and lake life, the restaurant feels like it should be a cabin on a lake somewhere, and it turns out that’s where it used to be.

Originally opening in 1994 as Gar Wood’s Bayview Lodge, the log building was originally nestled in the banks of Belvedre Bay in Harrison Township. In 2002 they decided to move the restaurant to Hall Road in Macomb so that they could serve their guests year-round. The building was cut into over 60 pieces and carted on semis to the new location before being reassembled.

In 2003, they reopened and changed the name to Aspen.

“We have people in here from Colorado all the time, and they will tell you it looks like places just back home,” explains Pinter.

To go along with the cozy place is a homey menu. They have classic American favorites like burgers and baby back ribs which they smoke in-house. If you are a fan of local fish they have both perch and walleye on the menu regularly with an all-you-can-eat lake perch day on Mondays for $14.99. With a sea scallop florentine and lamb chops, you can also get a really nice meal for a date night.

“We call them guests, we don’t call them customers,” says Pinter. “Guests you invite into your house, you treat them like family, and you really take care of them and make sure they leave happy.”

For the full story, watch the video above.

Aspen is located at 20333 Hall Road in Macomb.