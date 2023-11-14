Fun will skyrocket at this Ypsilanti gift shop

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Thanksgiving is next week and many people will start their holiday shopping if they haven’t already begun. Here on “Live in the D” we love to support small businesses so for the rest of this week we will be sharing some local spots in your neighborhood where you can get gifts for everyone on your list.

To kick things off, we invited Nathaniel Hockman with The Rocket in Ypsilanti, a toy, candy and novelty shop that opened up 17 years ago.

“It brought some much-needed joy to the Ypsilanti area,” says Hockman.

They carry a variety of items from kids toys, including some nostalgic favorites, to fun gummy candy, to cocktail books and journals for adults.

To see all they have to offer and to hear the full story, watch the video above.

The Rocket has two locations, the original at 122 W Michigan Avenue in Ypsilanti, and in downtown Ferndale at 200 W Nine Mile Road.