Macomb County bake shop combines story time and sweets for kids

Children love cookies and books, and now a bake shop in Clinton Township is pairing the two together in a fun way, thanks to their Stories and Sweets workshops.

Cake Mitten Bake Shop holds interactive story times where kids get to decorate cookies that match themes of the books at the workshop. The shop’s owner, Christine Brisse, actually wrote one of the books that’s featured. Her book “The Moon is Your Balloon” was inspired by her son and her mother.

Aside from the Stories and Sweets workshops, Cake Mitten also does custom bakery orders. The bake shop is located at 40750 Garfield Road in Clinton Township.

Watch the video above to learn more about Cake Mitten and their Stories and Sweets workshops.