LIVE STREAM: Funeral service for L. Brooks Patterson in Troy

L. Brooks Patterson's casket during a visitation for the late Oakland County executive in August 2019. (WDIV)

TROY, Mich. - A funeral service will be held on Thursday afternoon for longtime Oakland County executive L. Brooks Patterson.

Patterson died at on Aug. 3 at his Independence Township home surrounded by family and friends after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The funeral will be today at 1:30 p.m. at the Woodside Bible Church. It is open to the public. The burial will be private. You can watch the funeral service live in the video player above.

Patterson announced in March that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. During the press conference, he announced that he would not seek re-election in 2020, but said he had "every intention" of finishing his term.

Patterson was first elected county executive in 1992. Before then, he served as Oakland County Prosecutor for 16 years. He was re-elected to a seventh term in 2012.

In addition to several controversial comments in past years, Patterson has had serious health issues, including injuries from a car crash in 2012.

According to Patterson's office, he took office on Jan. 1, 1993

