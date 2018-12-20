Michigan Lottery: Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Farmington Hills

DETROIT - Someone is waking up a winner in Metro Detroit.

A lucky player matched the five white balls drawn – 15-29-31-37-43 – in Wednesday’s drawing to win a $1 million prize. The winning ticket was bought at the Marathon gas station, located at 27745 Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills.

CHECK YOUR TICKETS - someone hit for a cool $1Million in last nights Powerball. Ticket was purchased at Marathon on 12 mile & Orchard Lake in #FarmingtonHills. #Lottery #Winning pic.twitter.com/L2zmJ8RQZy — Chuck Jackson (@NewsDeskChuck) December 20, 2018

The $1 million winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect their big prize. The prize must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing. Tickets for Powerball are valid for one year from the drawing date.

