Michigan Lottery: Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Farmington Hills

By Ken Haddad

Michigan Lottery ticket printing. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Someone is waking up a winner in Metro Detroit.

A lucky player matched the five white balls drawn – 15-29-31-37-43 – in Wednesday’s drawing to win a $1 million prize. The winning ticket was bought at the Marathon gas station, located at 27745 Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills.

The $1 million winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect their big prize. The prize must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing. Tickets for Powerball are valid for one year from the drawing date.

