Trenton police search for 16-year-old girl who went missing from home
Amaria Hall last seen July 7
TRENTON, Mich. – Trenton police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who is missing.
Amaria Hall left her house in the early morning hours of July 7, police said.
UPDATE: Her mother, April Hall, said Amaria Hall met a boy online and she fears her daughter may be a victim of human trafficking. Hall believes her daughter was groomed online for months before she disappeared.
Hall got into an argument with her mother and left the home through a sliding door, according to authorities. Her mother told Local 4 there was not an argument.
UPDATE: Hall still missing after month
She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds, officials said.
Police said Hall left a note for her mother and took a bag of clothes. Her mother is worried she might be a victim of human trafficking.
Anyone with information on Hall’s whereabouts is asked to call Trenton police at 734-676-3737.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.