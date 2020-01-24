‘My love will never end’: Trenton mother makes plea for missing daughter’s safe return

TRENTON, Mich. – A mother is holding out hope that her missing daughter will return home safely.

Amaria Hall, 16, was last seen on July 7 at her Trenton home on King Road.

Amaria Hall left her home while her family was sleeping. Her mother, April Hall, fears her daughter is a victim of human trafficking.

“I would give my life if they could take me. I would just switch,” April Hall said.

April Hall hasn’t taken down the Christmas tree yet, hoping her daughter will come home and see it.

“She loved the lights, and it’s somewhat of a hope that Jesus Christ is a hope, that she’ll come home,” April Hall said.

Amaria Hall has been missing for more than six months. She has depression and anxiety. Her mother said she’s been on medications for blood and bone diseases since the seventh grade.

“I don’t know if she’s eating. She’s out there without her medications, you know, I don’t want them to hurt her,” April Hall said.

Her mother said Amaria Hall met a boy online and she fears her daughter may now be addicted to drugs and a victim of human trafficking.

“Amaria doesn’t deserve this, she’s sick, please, just drop her at a hospital, just let her go,” April Hall said.

Trenton police said they’ve received several hundred tips. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has helped them follow up on leads in Florida, Georgia and Minnesota.

At this time the teen is considered a missing person, but investigators have not ruled out human trafficking. A mother desperate for answers is hoping her daughter might be watching the news.

“Just know that we’re still looking for you and my love will never end,” April Hall said.

Trenton police are actively searching for Amaria Hall, but need the public’s help.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $7,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

April Hall believes her daughter was groomed online for months before she disappeared.

She’s reminding parents to keep a close eye on how their children use social media.