Trenton girl missing for month after disappearing from home early one morning

TRENTON, Mich. – A 16-year-old Trenton girl has been missing for a month after disappearing from home in the early morning hours before church.

Amaria Hall was last seen by her mother around 3 a.m. July 7. When her mother went to awaken her for church, Hall was gone, police said.

UPDATE: Her mother, April Hall, said Amaria Hall met a boy online and she fears her daughter may now be addicted to drugs and a victim of human trafficking. Hall believes her daughter was groomed online for months before she disappeared.

Her mother called family members and friends to help search for Hall and filed a missing person’s report with police, according to authorities.

Hall hasn't been seen or heard from since, officials said.

Amaria Hall (WDIV)

Hall is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds (her mother said she believes her daughter has lost weight). She suffers from depression and anxiety and needs her medication, police said.

Officials said Hall is a student in the Gibraltar school system. She is active in sports, robotics and piano, her mother said.

When she graduates, Hall wants to be a social worker, officials said.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to Hall.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.