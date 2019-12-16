Money Monday: New phone scam warning
Scammers using public utilities as cover
Phone scammers are targeting seniors, threatening to shut off their gas or power unless paid, often demanding payments in gift cards or Bitcoin.
People are advised to use caution as these scammers are using public utility companies as their caller ID.
Remember, companies do not call customers demanding payment and do not accept payments in the form of gift cards or Bitcoin.
Watch above for more information.
