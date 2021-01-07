Loves Furniture officially files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

WARREN, Mich. – Loves Furniture, the company that took over many closed Art Van Furniture locations, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The Loves Furniture bankruptcy was filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court on Wednesday. Art Van Furniture filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March of last year.

In May of last year, it was announced that Loves Furniture would be reopening 27 shuttered Art Van locations across six states -- including 17 locations in Michigan.

Before filing for bankruptcy, Loves Furniture had announced that some locations would be closing. Customers were reporting lengthy delivery delays.

The filling document indicates that Loves Furniture has between 100-199 creditors and between $10 million to $50 million in liabilities.

Here are the 17 former Art Van Furniture stores in Michigan that were acquired by Loves Furniture in May, 2020: