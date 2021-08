Whenever the government starts giving out money, scammers start sniffing around.

And with the expanded child tax credit payments being distributed to U.S. families this summer amid the pandemic, scammers are using the program as an opportunity to steal personal information.

For those receiving the credit, it’s important to know what is a scam and what isn’t.

Watch the video above to learn more.

