Erebus Haunted Attraction looking to hire 250 of Southeast Michigan's scariest people

PONTIAC, Mich. - Do your blood curdling screams wake the dead? Think you have what it takes to scare with the best and work inside one of the most horrifying and largest haunted houses in the country? Erebus Haunted Attraction, the world-renowned haunted empire, located in downtown Pontiac, is kicking off its 19th season by hosting an open casting call to find and hire the area’s scariest people.

Erebus is looking to hire approximately 250 actors who will get paid to scare people this up-coming Haunt season and be sent to the new Erebus Boo School to be taught how to frighten, horrify and scare.

Auditions are being held Thursday, August 16 and Friday, August 17 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day; and on Saturday, August 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Auditions will be held at the Erebus Escape Room Complex located at 34 Oakland Avenue in Pontiac, Michigan.

While it is not a requirement to dress up in your scariest garb for the audition, it is absolutely encouraged. To audition and apply, you must:

Be at least 18 years old to apply and have valid state ID

Have reliable transportation

Be willing and able to stand for long periods of time

Some jobs require more strength than others

You pick the days you want to work

Costumes and make-up not required, but encouraged

For more information about Erebus Haunted Attraction or its open auditions, visit www.HauntedPontiac.com or call 248-332-7884.

