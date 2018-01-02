Kroger seeks retail hourly associate in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. - Kroger is looking to hire a retail hourly associate in Livonia.

Date posted: Jan 1, 2018

Location: Livonia, MI, US, 48152

Position Type: Employee

FLSA Status: Non-Exempt

Our primary focus is to create an outstanding customer experience through exceptional service. We are looking for friendly, fun people who love food and want to share that passion with our customers. Our associates work in different departments in our stores, but share a common goal of welcoming and serving customers with excellence so they want to shop with us again and again. That means greeting them with a smile, a genuine "Hi" and offering to assist.

As a part of our team, you could:

Prepare gourmet dishes, make artisan sandwiches and serve local and imported cheeses

Bake fresh breads and cookies, decorate cakes and serve personalized coffees

Build attractive displays and stock shelves

Create artistic floral arrangements

Cut and serve the highest quality meats and seafood

Assist customers at checkout and bag groceries

Contribute in many other areas to provide extraordinary service to our customers

We are now accepting applications for all positions including cashier, bagger, grocery clerk, produce clerk, meat clerk, deli clerk and bakery clerk.

We are always looking for smiling, energetic, friendly and fun people. We offer our associates much more than just a paycheck. In addition to medical and retirement plans, we offer paid vacation, life insurance, tuition assistance and college scholarships. Associates also enjoy flexible schedules, and many associates who begin in part-time jobs choose to grow with us into long-term careers. If you are interested in becoming a valued member of our team, apply now. We look forward to getting to know you!

We are an equal opportunity employer. Each candidate is subject to a drug screen and background check prior to employment.

Education Level: None

Required Certifications/Licenses: None

Position Type: Part-Time

Shift(s): Day; Evening; Overnight

Regions: Midwest

