More than 100 employers to participate in fall job fair at ACCESS in Dearborn

Over 100 employers will participate from numerous fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, business and hospitality.

Organized by ACCESS, in collaboration with the Southeast Michigan Community Alliance (SEMCA), Michigan Works! and the Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation, the event will feature public and private institutions, and thousands of jobseekers with an array of skills and expertise.

When: Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at 9 AM – 1 PM

Where: Ford Community & Performing Arts Center

List of companies who will be present at the job fair and are looking to hire include;

• AARP Foundation

• Absopure Water

• Access Community

• Access Entrepreneurial Growth

• AJM Packaging Corp.

• All Well Being Services

• ANM Services

• Arcadia Home Care

• AutoZone

• Belle Tire

• Citizens Bank

• Comerica Bank

• Comfort Keepers

• Continental Aluminum

• Crown Staffing Solutions

• CVS Health

• CWF Center for Working Families

• Detroit Police Department

• Dorsey Schools

• E & E Manufacturing

• Elmcroft Senior Living

• ETD Services

• EverStaff

• Federal Bureau of Investigation

• FedEx Ground

• Fifth Third Bank

• Garden City Hospital

• Glen Abbey Assisted Living

• Global Information Technology

• Great Lakes Water Authority

• Greektown Casino Hotel

• Hamadeh Educational Services

• Hertz Car Rental Corp.

• Hydrochem PSC

• IHOP Restaurant

• International Trucking

• Job 1 America

• Karmanos Cancer Instituted

• Kelly Services

• Kennedy’s Care Enterprises Inc.

• Kimberly Group Call Center

• LaJoy Group

• Lowes

• LSG Sky Chefs

• Matrix Basement Systems

• Matrix Human Services

• McDonalds

• MCM Staffing

• Meijer

• MIAT College of Technology

• Michigan Department of Corrections

• Michigan National Guard

• Minute Men Staffing

• New Horizons Computer Learning Solutions

• Oak Street Health

• Oakland County Human Services Dept.

• Operation Get Down Inc.

• Pace Southeast MI

• Peak Workforce Solutions

• People Ready

• Performance Driven Workforce

• Premier Parking

• Prime Contract

• Primerica Inc.

• PSCU Call Center

• Qualita Global

• Right at Home

• Road dog Drivers

• Sentech Services

• Spectrum Community Services

• Speedway

• Staff Line

• Staffing Network

• Sundance Inc. Taco Bell

• TIA Talent Investment Agency

• TFC Bank

• The Armored Group

• Touchpoint Support Services

• Trigo Global Quality Solutions

• Trion Staffing Solutions

• US Customs & Border Protection

• US Small Business Administration

• Vetbuilt Services

• Walgreens

• Wayne County Sheriff’s Office

Job seekers are encouraged to come dressed in business attire. Bring your resumes and portfolios!

ACCESS holds two public Job Fairs per year, and has served tens of thousands of job seekers in the past decade. The 2018 Holiday Fair marks the fifth year that the event is hosted at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center.

