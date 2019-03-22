$1,000 reward offered regarding potential serial bank robber in Macomb, Oakland counties

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is seeking a man in connection with an Orion Township bank robbery that occurred Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, the man entered a Bank of America on Lapeer Street just before 4:30 p.m. and handed the teller a note, demanding money. Police said no weapon was seen or implied. The man left the bank with an undetermined amount of money.

The man matched the physical description and method of a man who robbed banks in Shelby and Chesterfield townships a few weeks earlier. It is unknown if he is the same person.

RELATED: Man robs banks in Shelby, Chesterfield townships on back-to-back days, police say

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. There is a $1,000 reward offered and callers can remain anonymous.

Here are pictures of the Orion Township bank robbery suspect:

A Orion Township bank robbery suspect (WDIV)

A Orion Township bank robbery suspect (WDIV)

Here are pictures of the Shelby Township bank robbery suspect:

A Shelby Township bank robbery suspect (WDIV)

A Shelby Township bank robbery suspect (WDIV)

Here are pictures of the Chesterfield Township bank robbery suspect:

A Chesterfield Township bank robbery suspect (WDIV)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.