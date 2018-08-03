1 dead after vehicle crosses center line, crashes into vehicle on Detroit's east side

A woman was killed Aug. 2, 2018 in a crash on Detroit's east side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - One person is dead after a head-on crash Thursday evening in Detroit.

Police said a 53-year-old woman was traveling east on Jefferson Avenue at Conner Street in a 2007 Jeep Commander when she crossed the center line. She struck a 2006 Ford Escape.

The driver of the Escape, a 74-year-old woman, was killed in the crash. The driver of the Jeep and a 57-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries, police said.

Police said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

