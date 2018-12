On Sunday morning a triple shooting happened near a Hamtramck hookah lounge located at 11435 Jos Campau Avenue that left one dead and two injured with gunshot wounds.

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - On Sunday morning a triple shooting happened near a Hamtramck hookah lounge located at 11435 Jos Campau Avenue that left one dead and two injured with gunshot wounds, according to police.

The two injured victims are being treated at a hospital.

The shooting is under investigation.

Check back with Local 4 as this story continues to develop.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.