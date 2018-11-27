11-year-old boy shot in Pontiac: Boy was inside house when gunfire erupted outside

PONTIAC, Mich. - An 11-year-old boy is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot Monday night in Pontiac.

It happened about 10:15 p.m. at a house on Joslyn Road, near Montcalm and Baldwin.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said there was a vehicle with a couple people in it who were arguing. That led to shots being fired outside. The 11-year-old boy was inside the home and hit by the gunfire. He was shot in his leg.

The shooter fled the area, authorities said. However, he was tracked to a nearby house. The alleged shooter -- a teenager -- eventually surrendered to police and SWAT.

