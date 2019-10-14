12 arrested in Michigan child sex sting operation

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office G.H.O.S.T. task force announced the arrest of 12 more individuals. (Sheriff's Office)

A Michigan task force announced the arrests of 12 people in a recent child sex and human trafficking sting operation.

Genesee County Sheriff’s Office G.H.O.S.T. task force announced the arrest of "The Dirty Dozen 2," on Monday, including:

Thomas Ternan, 54

David Obrien. 28

Donald Humpert, 56

John Thomas, 36

Larry Starnes, 49

Allan Tharp, 25

Julian Brignon-Rodriguez, 28

John Mandock, 53

Robert Bailey, 30

Keenon Waters, 25

Ahmed Abioye, 20

Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell posted about the arrests on Monday morning.

"My task force was created under a “build it and they will come” philosophy. For those targeting our innocent children however, Genesee County is no field of dreams, it has become their nightmare. This preparatory behavior has led to the loss of reputation, jobs, and freedom," Pickell wrote. "The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office will continue this proactive approach, to keep our homes and children safe from these predators."

Earlier this year, the task force announced 22 arrests connected to a similar sting operation.

Related: Michigan Public Sex Offender Registry: How to search the database

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.