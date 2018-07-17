12,000 DTE Energy customers without power due to storms in Metro Detroit

Thousands of DTE Energy customers are without power around Metro Detroit. (WDIV)

DTE Energy said around 12,000 customers are without power in Metro Detroit due to strong storms that moved through the area.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in Oakland, Macomb, Livingston and St. Clair counties on Monday afternoon. An additional warning was issued for Oakland County until 10:15 p.m. Monday.

The majority of the outages are in Oakland and Macomb counties, according to DTE Energy officials. There are around 3,000 customers without power in Richmond, officials said.

There's a large outage of nearly 1,500 customers just south of Pontiac, according to the DTE Energy outage map.

