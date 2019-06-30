13-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting at Detroit gas station

DETROIT - Friends and family gathered Saturday night to pray for Damarian Johnson, a 13-year-old boy who was shot on Detroit's west side Friday.

ORIGINAL STORY: Adult and teen shot at gas station on Detroit's west side

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at a gas station in the 19100 block of Telegraph Road. Police said the gunman entered the gas station and fired several shots, striking Damarian in the head and a 23-year-old man.

Doctors had to shave Damarian's head for surgery. The family believes he can recover.

Damarian had just graduated eighth grade. The family said he had walked to the gas station to buy a pop.

RELATED: Gunman wanted for double shooting at Detroit BP gas station

Police released a photo of a person of interest in the shooting, and the subject turned himself in to police Saturday morning.

Both of the victims are listed in critical condition.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help assist the family with medical bills. You can donate here.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.