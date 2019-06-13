14-year-old girl escapes abduction attempt while walking to school in Detroit, police say

A man tried to abduct a 14-year-old girl in Detroit, police said. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A 14-year-old girl escaped an abduction attempt Thursday while walking to school on Detroit's east side, police said.

The girl was walking around 9:35 a.m. in the area of Gratiot Avenue and Chene Street when a silver pickup truck approached, according to authorities.

A man got out of the truck and grabbed the girl's arm, but she broke free and called police, officials said.

The man was in his 30s, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighed around 210 pounds, police said. He was bald and clean-shaven, police said.

No additional details have been released about the man or the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2200.

