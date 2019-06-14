Detroit police say alleged attempted abduction didn't happen

A man tried to abduct a 14-year-old girl in Detroit, police said. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police said a 14-year-old was not telling the truth when she claimed to have escaped an abduction attempt Thursday.

The girl said she was walking to school on Detroit's east side in the area of Gratiot Avenue and Chene Street when a silver pickup truck approached.

Police originally said a man got out of the truck and grabbed the girl's arm, but she broke free and called police.

As of Thursday night her claim was determined to be false, according to police.

