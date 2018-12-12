17-year-old Detroit boy shot, killed on Roseville street

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A 17-year-old boy from Detroit was shot and killed Tuesday night in Roseville.

Investigators say this happened about 10:40 p.m. on Pinehurst Street between 12 Mile Road and Wellworth Street. The boy was found lying on his back on the sidewalk. He was rushed to a hospital with a gunshot wound but did not survive.

Police are actively searching for the shooter. Police say he was last seen running away heading west on 12 Mile Road.

"Scared, really scared," said Paul Perfili, who lives right where the shooting happened. "It's almost on my front lawn. I don't like guns on my front lawn, that's for sure. It's scary. It's a pretty nice part of Roseville we live in, and it's a safe community, and with something like this happening. It looked like young kids, like high school kids, and that's even scarier that they're running around with guns shooting each other."

Police have a vague description of a suspect. He's believed to be in his early 20s and was wearing all black at the time.

The victim is not being identified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roseville Police Department at 586-447-4484

