Police search for shooter after 17-year-old Detroit boy found dead on Roseville sidewalk

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Police are continuing to search for the person who shot and killed a 17-year-old Detroit boy in Roseville.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday on Pinehurst Street between 12 Mile Road and Wellworth Street.

The boy was found lying on his back on the sidewalk, police said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but did not survive.

People who knew the teenager said he was well-known and liked. He grew up in the area but recently moved to Detroit with his family, according to officials.

Police are searching for a man in his 20s who was wearing all black.

"It is scary," a resident said. "It is the nice part of Roseville. We live in a safe community like this (and there are) high school kids running around shooting each other."

