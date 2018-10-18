2 arrested in connection to fatal shooting of woman in driveway on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Two people have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a woman on Detroit's east side last Tuesday.
Starkisha Thompson, 33, was found fatally shot in a driveway in the area of Cordell Street and Collingham Drive, just south of Vernier Road.
Recently, Starkisha was the victim in a carjacking and had testified in the case. Her family believes Harper Woods police pressured her into testifying, and that the shooting was in retaliation for her testimony.
