2 arrested in connection to fatal shooting of woman in driveway on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Two people have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a woman on Detroit's east side last Tuesday.

Starkisha Thompson, 33, was found fatally shot in a driveway in the area of Cordell Street and Collingham Drive, just south of Vernier Road.

Recently, Starkisha was the victim in a carjacking and had testified in the case. Her family believes Harper Woods police pressured her into testifying, and that the shooting was in retaliation for her testimony.

Starkisha Thompson (WDIV)

Related:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.