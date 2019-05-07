2 arrested in connection to Lanard Curtaindoll's murder in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. - Lanard Curtaindoll went missing right after Thanksgiving and his body wasn't found until April in a vacant field.

A woman who was part of the search efforts to find him is now in police custody in connection with his death. Her father is also in police custody. Both of them are accused of killing Curtaindoll; they are expected to face multiple charges in connection with the disappearance and death.

Curtaindoll's daughter said she finds solace knowing two people accused in her father's death are behind bars.

"He couldn't have done something so bad that you had to take his life," Janaea Curtaindoll said.

For months, Janaea and her siblings were left wondering what happened to their father, who went missing after partying at a Pontiac club on Thanksgiving night of last year.

Investigators said Curtaindoll died inside the club at the hands of Kenneth Hawkins. Police said investigation reveals Hawkins was defending his daughter, Lakeisha Hawkins, who owned the club.

Curtaindoll's family met Lakeisha only after they started search parties.

"She walked with us. She asked for flyers from me. She came and asked to give a $10,000 reward," Janaea said.

The family suspects the father and daughter pair moved Curtaindoll's body after he was killed. It infuriates the family to know the same woman who acted like she cared allegedly knew all along he was dead.

Police said Lakeisha Hawkins was Curtaindoll's girlfriend, but family members said they did not know about her.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.