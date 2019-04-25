Sheriff: Filmmakers find body believed to be Pontiac man reported missing last year

PONTIAC, Mich. - A man's body found Wednesday by filmmakers in Pontiac has been tentatively identified as a man who was first reported missing last year.

Authorities have been searching for 41-year-old Lanard Jerome "LA" Curtaindoll since November 2018. He was last seen in the 100 block of Edison Street in Pontiac on Nov. 23 and was driving a blue 2015 Hyundai Accent. He left a nightclub and never made it home.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that deputies responded Wednesday to the area of Lake Street and Gillespie Avenue on the report of a body found in a vacant field. Upon arrival, deputies met a large group of people who were in the area filming an independent movie. One of them noticed a foul odor coming from the area and found the decomposing remains of a human body under a large pile of tree branches. The branches appeared to have been purposely placed over the victim in an attempt to hide the body, the Sheriff's Office said.

The body was handed over to the Medical Examiner's Office and tentatively identified as Curtaindoll based on tattoos. He had suffered a single gunshot wound to his chest. His death is being investigated as a homicide. It is believed he was killed shortly after he went missing in November.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday while the medical examiner works on a positive identification.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP. There is a $2,500 reward and you will remain anonymous.

