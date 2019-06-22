2 critical, 1 in serious condition after triple shooting in Detroit

DETROIT - Two people are in critical condition and another is in temporary serious condition after a shooting in Detroit, according to police.

The shooting happened before 7 p.m. Friday at Greenfield Road and Outer Drive West. Police said the three victims were in a vehicle, heard gunshots and realized they had been hit.

Police said the victims saw an older model Dodge Durango being driven away from the scene at a high rate of speed. The driver of the vehicle the victims were in drove to the hospital.

A 22-year-old man and 24-year-old man are in critical conditon and a 23-year-old man is in temporary serious condition, according to police.

