Police say multiple people are armed near Duchess and Moross on Detroit's east side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are at the scene of a barricade situation on Detroit's east side.

Officials said multiple armed people are believed to be in the area of Duchess Street and Moross Road.

Denby High School and Carleton Elementary School are on lockdown, according to a spokesperson with the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Police respond to the scene of a barricaded gunman in Detroit. (WDIV)

