2 taken into custody after car theft in Harper Woods

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - Police have taken two people into custody for a series of thefts and stolen vehicles. A third person involved has been identified.

According to authorities, on Tuesday at about 5:40 a.m., a Harper Woods resident in the 19900 block of Old Homestead Drive had her 2017 Lincoln stolen from her driveway. Harper Woods detectives and Michigan State Police troopers located the stolen Lincoln traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on I-94 near 23 Mile Road.

As officers attempted to stop the stolen Lincoln, three people exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Jaquan Bell and a juvenile residing in Detroit were taken into custody after a foot pursuit. The third person was not captured at the time.

The juvenile was placed in the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility for stealing the Lincoln and resisting arrest.

Bell was charged with receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, larceny over $20,000.00 and resisting arrest. Bond was set at $50,000.00. He is expected to return to court on Oct. 31.

Harper Woods detectives have the third person identified and expect to have him in custody soon. Authorities believe the three are responsible for a number of recent vehicle thefts and vehicles break-ins in Harper Woods and surrounding communities.

