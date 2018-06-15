Pawfficer Badges, Michigan police cat diagnosed with feline leukemia, headed to Ann Arbor sanctuary
Kitten going to Leuk’s Landing
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Pawfficer Badges, the Troy Police Department's police cat that was diagnosed with feline leukemia, is going to a sanctuary in Ann Arbor dedicated to cats with the condition.
Update: Original Troy police cat, Pawfficer Badges, dies after feline leukemia battle
The kitten and her two brothers will arrive at Leuk's Landing on Friday.
Pawfficer Badges came down with the condition the night before she was set to be sworn into the police department.
With Badges too ill to perform her duties, the department selected Pawfficer Donut as its new police cat. He was sworn in on May 11.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.