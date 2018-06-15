Pawfficer Badges, Michigan police cat diagnosed with feline leukemia, headed to Ann Arbor sanctuary

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Pawfficer Badges, the Troy Police Department's police cat that was diagnosed with feline leukemia, is going to a sanctuary in Ann Arbor dedicated to cats with the condition.

Update: Original Troy police cat, Pawfficer Badges, dies after feline leukemia battle

The kitten and her two brothers will arrive at Leuk's Landing on Friday.

Pawfficer Badges came down with the condition the night before she was set to be sworn into the police department.

With Badges too ill to perform her duties, the department selected Pawfficer Donut as its new police cat. He was sworn in on May 11.