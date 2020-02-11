Original Troy police cat, Pawfficer Badges, dies after feline leukemia battle
Kitten received care at Ann Arbor sanctuary
TROY, Mich. – Troy police provided a sad update about the cat originally selected to be its first feline on the force.
Pawfficer Badges died Saturday.
The kitten was picked to be Troy’s police cat, but she was diagnosed with feline leukemia in May 2018. She went to Leuk’s Landing, a sanctuary in Ann Arbor dedicated to cats with the condition, where she received care until her death.
Pawfficer Donut assumed the role of police cat after Badges’ diagnosis.
SAD NEWS: Badges, the first cat selected for our Feline Unit, passed away on February 8. Badges, due to Feline Leukemia, was unable to assume her pawfficer duties. Badges was lovingly cared for by the people of Leuk's Landing Inc. for her two years — https://t.co/QFRTnEwLhG pic.twitter.com/jgWuxiYyYX— Troy Police Dept. (@TroyMI_Police) February 11, 2020
