Original Troy police cat, Pawfficer Badges, dies after feline leukemia battle

TROY, Mich. – Troy police provided a sad update about the cat originally selected to be its first feline on the force.

Pawfficer Badges died Saturday.

Pawfficer Badges

The kitten was picked to be Troy’s police cat, but she was diagnosed with feline leukemia in May 2018. She went to Leuk’s Landing, a sanctuary in Ann Arbor dedicated to cats with the condition, where she received care until her death.

Pawfficer Donut assumed the role of police cat after Badges’ diagnosis.