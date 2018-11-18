2019 GEICO U.S. Figure Skating Championship Trophy Tour begins

DETRIOT - To celebrate the return of the 2019 GEICO U.S. Figure Skating Championships to Detroit for the first time in 25 years, fans will have an opportunity to see, photograph and take a selfie with the U.S. Figure Skating Championships Trophy at various locations and events throughout Michigan this fall and winter.

Designed in 2004 by Tiffany & Co., the sterling silver trophy will be making appearances in anticipation of the 2019 GEICO U.S. Figure Skating Championships set for January 22-27, 2019 at Little Caesars Arena.

The trophy tour started the same day as the Detroit Tree Lighting Ceremony at Campus Martius Park. The full schedule of upcoming stops is below.



Every U.S. senior champion dating back to the first event in 1914 is included on the trophy. Athletes’ names are engraved on the trophy next to the year that they won. Currently, the trophy has adequate room to accommodate engraving through 2033.

Valued at more than $50,000, the trophy weighs more than 40 pounds. Tiffany & Co. has also designed trophies for Major League Baseball’s World Series, the NBA and WNBA, the Super Bowl and the U.S. Open tennis tournament.



Upcoming U.S. Figure Skating Championships Trophy Tour Schedule



• Nov. 16: Detroit Tree Lighting Ceremony (Campus Martius Park)

• Nov. 30: Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls (Little Caesars Arena)

• Dec. 2: Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams (Ford Field)

• Dec. 2: Detroit Red Wings vs. Colorado Avalanche (Little Caesars Arena)

• Dec. 8: Great Lakes Crossing Outlets (Auburn Hills, Mich.)

• Dec. 9: Twelve Oaks Mall (Novi, Mich.)

All dates and appearances are subject to change.

More trophy appearances are being scheduled for other Detroit area events, including the North American International Auto Show, Meridian Winter Blast and for select “Home for the Holidays” concerts featuring the Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) at the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center.

The city of Detroit last hosted the U.S. Championships in 1994 at Joe Louis Arena. Detroit has also been the site of Skate America four times, most recently in 2013.



The 2019 GEICO U.S. Figure Skating Championships will be held January 18-27, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. All junior and championship level events, 15 single-sessions in total, will be held at Little Caesars Arena from January 22-27 and all novice, intermediate and juvenile events will take place at the Detroit Skating Club in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan from January 18-22.



Single-session tickets (starting at $20) can be purchased at 2019USChampionships.com/tickets, 313Presents.com, Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box office and Ticketmaster.com.

To charge tickets by phone, call 800-745-3000. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more by calling 313-471-3099. All-session tickets and weekend packages are also available.



For more information about the 2019 U.S. Figure Skating Championships and ticket information, visit 2019uschampionships.com.



