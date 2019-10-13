12 places domestic violence victims can get help in Metro Detroit

No victim of domestic violence should have to worry about breaking the cycle of abuse alone. There are several places victims can turn to for help.

DETROIT – Domestic violence is a crime.

No victim of domestic violence should have to worry about breaking the cycle of abuse alone. There are several places in southeast Michigan victims can turn to for help.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

This list was compiled to help educate victims in metro Detroit about the resources available to them. It is a reminder that help is available.

Many of the organizations listed offer resources ranging from shelters, therapy and counseling, food vouchers and legal assistance to crisis support hotlines.

Some of the organizations offer help from former victims who can relate to similar situations.

And while the services offered by organizations range, victims are certain to receive emotional support at each.

Domestic violence is often associated with physical violence, but it comes in many other forms. Domestic violence includes sexual, verbal, emotional, economic and spiritual abuse.

In terms of financial abuse, a spouse could try controlling all of the financial assets in the marriage.

Religious abuse is considered telling your partner what and where they can worship. Prohibiting your partner from going to school or driving is also domestic violence.

Children who witness domestic violence are victims, too. This is one reason victims with children are encouraged to seek help. Children who witness domestic violence suffer from emotional and behavioral problems, lack social skills and are at greater risk for failure at school and substance abuse.

Lastly, we leave victims with an important message:

You are not alone and there are many others in the same situation.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

1. HAVEN (offers shelter) 801 Vanguard Drive, Pontiac, Michigan 48341 Phone: 877-922-1274 Crisis support line: 248-334-1274

2. Domestic Violence Interventions 34051 Gratiot Avenue Suite 102, Clinton Township, Michigan 48035 Phone: 586-980-2464

3. ACCESS Victims of Crime Act program 6450 Maple Street, Dearborn, Michigan 48126 Phone: 313-216-2202

4. Detroit Police Department’s Victims Assistance Program 4707 St. Antoine Street, Detroit, Michigan 48201 Phone: 313-833-1660

5. First Step (offers shelter) 44567 Pinetree Drive, Plymouth Michigan 48170 Phone: 734-416-1111

6. The Angel House 26150 Five Mile Road, Redford Charter Township, Michigan 48239 Phone: 313-694-3093

7. Common Ground Crisis Resource Center 1200 Telegraph Road, Pontiac, Michigan 48341 Phone: 800-231-1127

8. YWCA Interim House (offers shelter) Business: 313-862-3580 ywca@ywcadetroit.org

9. Coalition on Temporary Shelter (offers shelter) 26 Peterboro Street, Detroit, Michigan 48201 Phone: 313-831-3777

10. Women In Touch 313-737-7168

11. Website featuring list of places for help can be accessed by clicking here.

12. Turning Point in Macomb County has been in the community for 40 years and provides emergency shelter along with other services. Phone: 586-463-6990

To contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline call 800-799-7233.

To add an organization to the list email ndado@wdiv.com.