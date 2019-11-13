State regulators: Recreational marijuana could be purchased as early as Dec. 1 in Michigan

State regulators said the public may be able to purchase recreational marijuana as early as Dec. 1, a date much earlier than expected.

Voters approved recreational marijuana last year. It has taken this long for regulators to come up with the infrastructure and rules governing how recreational marijuana will work.

The state said medical marijuana facilities that have the correct recreational license can start selling recreational marijuana Dec. 1. That doesn’t mean it’s going to show up in Detroit immediately.

Watch the video above for the full report.