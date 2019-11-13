23ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

23ºF

News

State regulators: Recreational marijuana could be purchased as early as Dec. 1 in Michigan

Mara MacDonald, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Michigan Marijuana, Recreational Marijuana, Local, Local News, Detroit, Wayne County, Local 4 News at 5

State regulators said the public may be able to purchase recreational marijuana as early as Dec. 1, a date much earlier than expected.

Voters approved recreational marijuana last year. It has taken this long for regulators to come up with the infrastructure and rules governing how recreational marijuana will work.

The state said medical marijuana facilities that have the correct recreational license can start selling recreational marijuana Dec. 1. That doesn’t mean it’s going to show up in Detroit immediately.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Mara MacDonald

email
Kayla Clarke

Kayla is a web producer with an English degree from Michigan State University. Before joining the ClickOnDetroit team in 2018, she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

emailtwitter