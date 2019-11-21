LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – A 3-year-old girl is in critical condition after a child grabbed a gun and fired a shot inside a Lincoln Park home, police said.

Officials said the shooting happened around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the area of Capitol Avenue and Dix Highway.

There were other children in the home at the time, police said. It’s unclear if the 3-year-old girl or another child got hold of a gun and fired the shot, according to authorities.

An adult inside the house called 911, and officers arrived to find the child with a gunshot wound, police said.

The incident is still under investigation.