3-year-old girl in critical condition after child gets hold of gun in Lincoln Park, police say
Nobody in custody at this point, chief says
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – A 3-year-old girl is in critical condition after a child grabbed a gun and fired a shot inside a Lincoln Park home, police said.
UPDATE: Lincoln Park man charged
Officials said the shooting happened around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the area of Capitol Avenue and Dix Highway.
There were other children in the home at the time, police said. It’s unclear if the 3-year-old girl or another child got hold of a gun and fired the shot, according to authorities.
An adult inside the house called 911, and officers arrived to find the child with a gunshot wound, police said.
The incident is still under investigation.
