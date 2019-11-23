Flashpoint 11/24/19: Regional mass transit; demolition bond request voted down
DETROIT – Voters have rejected a regional mass transit system in the last two elections. But here it comes again. Will it be different this time without a major player going along?
And the Detroit City Council sends a resounding no to the mayor on his request for a demolition bond. What now?
Roundtable discussion featuring host of WDET’s show Detroit Today, Stephen Henderson; chief of services and infrastructure for the city of Detroit; Arthur Jemison, Detroit Free Press government watchdog reporter, Kat Stafford and CEO of Citizen Detroit, Sheila Cockrel.
Assistant Wayne County Executive, Khalil Rahal; Oakland County chief deputy executive, Hilarie Chambers, and chairman of the board of commissioners for Washtenaw County, Jason Morgan.
