DETROIT – Police said three men were sitting inside a vehicle when someone in an SUV pulled up and fired shots into the car.

It happened Saturday afternoon in the 15000 block of Manor in Detroit.

Two people were injured and a 23-year-old man was killed.

Police said a 25-year-old man is in critical condition and a 23-year-old man is in temporary serious condition.

Police said the dark-colored older-model SUV fled northbound on Meyers Road.