OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Department is reviewing video and interviewing witnesses after a fight broke out at a high school football game.

Video shows the confrontation at the game between Almont and Detroit Denby at Walled Lake Central on Saturday. Local 4 was told referees called the game because of excessive physical play on the field.

As both teams left there was a clash between players and fans. Police were able to separate the groups.

No injuries were reported. No arrests have been made.