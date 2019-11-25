54-year-old woman found dead in bathtub full of water, Detroit police say
Neighbor reported hearing loud commotion before victim’s body was found
DETROIT – A 54-year-old woman was found dead in a bathtub full of water shortly after noon Monday in the 14800 block of Schaefer in Detroit, police say.
Police are investigating the death as a homicide. The body was found after a neighbor reported hearing a loud commotion and went to check on the victim.
No arrests have been made. Stay with Local 4 for updates as this story continues to develop.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.