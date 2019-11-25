Humanity Coin is a new way to share gratitude and watch your kindness travel
DETROIT – Many people are thinking about giving thanks this week and one Metro Detroit man came up with an idea to make sharing gratitude a year-long experience.
He started a business that aims to help spread good feelings all over Metro Detroit. Humanity Coin’s allow you to log into an app so you can watch acts of kindness spread through humanity in the shape of a coin and travel the world.
