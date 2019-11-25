ANN ARBOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are searching for vandals who used a hatchet and bolt style tools to damage property on County Farm Park in Ann Arbor Township around 5 a.m. on Nov. 9.

Police say the vandals damaged security cameras, door locks, sinks, toilets and ransacked a storage room. Officials believe the vandals may have committed the same crime at the park multiple times.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP or the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 734-994-2911.