DETROIT – We’re 344 days away from heading to the polls for the presidential election, and Mike Bloomberg announced his presence on the Democratic side with a $35 million television advertisement blitz.

Bloomberg announced his Democratic presence with authority in the form of a $35 million ad buy to make sure people know he’s running.

“I don’t want a billionaire president,” Bloomberg said. “I want someone who has lived the common lifestyle and understands the common man.”

Experts think he’ll have some work to do in swing states such as Michigan.

“I don’t think there will be an immediate impact for him,” GOP strategist Dennis Darnoi said.

Darnoi doesn’t think Bloomberg’s media splash will register with Michiganders right now, but with our election still three full months away, that could change.

“I don’t think his numbers are going to spike into the first or second tier, but with the Michigan election March 10, it will give time to see if he’s for real,” Darnoi said.

Experts said it could be the impeachment inquiry that helps Bloomberg gain momentum, because the six Democratic senators in the field will be tied up at the capitol.

“That means they won’t be in Iowa,” Darnoi said. “They won’t be in New Hampshire. They won’t be traveling. They’ll be stuck in D.C. That means it gives him a playing field where it’s Biden, Mayor Pete and himself.”

Another theory Darnoi isn’t ready to subscribe to is that Bloomberg is just in the race to rail against President Donald Trump. He said buying ad time to do that as a candidate is much cheaper than it is as a super PAC.

You can watch Jason Colthorp’s full story in the video posted above.