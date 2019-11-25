LANSING, Mich. – Lieutenant Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, as acting governor, has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags throughout the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff on Dec. 6 to honor the life and service of Detroit Police Officer Rasheen McClain, who was killed in the line of duty.

“As a 16-year veteran and leader of the Detroit Police Department, the death of Officer Rasheen McClain is a tragic loss for our state,” Gilchrist said. “The flags will be lowered to honor Officer McClain’s heroic legacy and serve as a reminder to everyone across the state of the dangers facing our men and women in uniform every day. My thoughts and prayers will be with his family as they lay this selfless public servant to rest.”

Officer Rasheen McClain passed away after being shot while responding to a home invasion call. He served in the Detroit Police Department for 16 years, earning the rank of corporal. Another officer, Phillippe Batoum-Bisse, was seriously injured during the shooting.

A vigil will be held at the Detroit Police Department’s 12 Precinct, 1441 W. 7 Mile Rd, Detroit, MI 48203 on Monday, Nov. 25 at 5:30 p.m.

Officer McClain’s funeral will be held at Greater Grace Temple, 23500 W. Seven Mile Rd, Detroit, MI, 48219 on Friday, Dec. 6 at 11 a.m.

The State of Michigan recognizes the duty, honor and selfless service of Officer Rasheen McClain by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Saturday, Dec. 7.