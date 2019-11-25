Vigil underway for fallen Detroit officer Rasheen McClain
DETROIT – Officer Rasheen McClain, a 16-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department, was killed following a shootout with a gunman last week.
UPDATE: Detroit police hold candlelight vigil to remember officer killed in line of duty
When McClain was shot and killed last week, Sinai-Grace Hospital had around 265 officers who had rushed to the hospital, praying surgery would be able to save his life. But it wasn’t. Now, the department is carrying another on-duty death on its shoulders.
A vigil is being held Monday to honor McClain at the 12th Precinct. Friends of McCain said he had a generous heart. The vigil is an opportunity for those who knew and adored him, along with people in the county, to come together.
Watch the video above for the full report.
