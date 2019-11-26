DETROIT – Hundreds of co-workers, family and friends came out to the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct on Monday night for a candlelight memorial honoring fallen officer Rasheen McClain.

“My father-in-law loved what he did and lived to protect everybody here,” McClain’s son-in-law Sam Berry said.

Co-workers both past and present were in attendance.

“The thing I remember the most, he always had a smile whenever he came to talk to you about something, he was always smiling,” retired Detroit Police Department Lieutenant Joan Graham said.

His former partner Linzie Shriner describes him as a man who would do anything for you.

“My life depended on him from 2:45 p.m. to 10:45 p.m. and losing someone like that is like losing a piece of yourself,” she said.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig was at the memorial.

Craig suspended a sergeant on Monday who he said did not respond to the shooting scene and take charge the night McClain was killed. That unnamed sergeant stayed a block away. Craig wants him suspended without pay.

Related stories