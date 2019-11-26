Man dies after running into Detroit car wash saying he was shot
Victim dies at hospital
DETROIT – A man died Tuesday afternoon after a shooting on Woodward Avenue in Detroit.
Police said the 36-year-old victim ran into a car wash in the 19600 block of Woodward Avenue, near State Fair Avenue, saying he had been shot and needed help.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Police said they don’t yet know what led to the shooting or who shot the man.
