DETROIT – All southbound lanes of the Southfield Freeway are closed at Grand River Avenue in Detroit.

Witnesses said a man trying to cross the freeway was struck by several cars near Grand River Avenue on Monday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the closure around 7 p.m.

“Everyone stopped and recorded it and no one stopped to help,” Angela Potter said. “Put your phones down, help.”

Potter witnessed the incident and tried to help them man.

“Tried giving him CPR,” Potter said. “About 10, 15 minutes and the ambulance came and said he was gone.”

Michigan State Police are investigating.

VIEW: Traffic map